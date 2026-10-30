Evyap Holding to accelerate new manufacturing project in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Turkish personal care and cosmetics manufacturer Evyap Holding has agreed to accelerate the implementation of a new project in Uzbekistan’s Uzbek-Turkish OSTIM Global industrial zone, following a meeting held between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Evyap Holding board member Ömer Evyap in Ankara on October 29.

According to the presidential press service, during the meeting, Evyap highlighted the favorable business conditions and incentives offered to Turkish companies in Uzbekistan, noting that the number of Turkish businesses operating in the country has been growing steadily.

The company expressed readiness to expand its cooperation with Uzbekistan and jointly implement promising projects, drawing on its experience in manufacturing personal hygiene products and cosmetics.

The sides also discussed opportunities to localize the raw materials required for production, which could strengthen local supply chains and increase the domestic content of manufactured products.

Founded in 1927 in Erzurum, Türkiye, Evyap has grown into an international manufacturer of soap, personal care, hygiene and cosmetic products. Its portfolio includes brands such as Duru, Arko Men, Evy Baby, Activex and Fax. The company says its products reach more than 100 countries and that it operates manufacturing facilities in Türkiye, Malaysia, Egypt and Indonesia, employing more than 3,000 people.

The company’s product range includes bar and liquid soaps, shower gels, shampoos, shaving products, skin care items, baby diapers and toothpaste.