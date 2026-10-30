PASHA Bank introduces POS Loan for entrepreneurs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. PASHA Bank has launched POS Loan, a new lending product designed to improve access to financing for small and medium-sized businesses. Available to legal entities and individual entrepreneurs using the Bank’s POS and mobile POS (mPOS) terminals, the product provides unsecured financing based on their sales turnover. The loan amount ranges from AZN 5,000 to AZN 250,000. No interest is charged during the first 15 days, and the effective annual interest rate (EAIR) is 19.06%.

One of the key advantages of POS Loan is its repayment structure, which allows entrepreneurs to repay their loans in line with their POS sales turnover.

Customers can apply for POS Loan through PASHA Bank’s online banking platform or business mobile application. To qualify, customers must have used PASHA Bank’s POS services for at least six months and have operated a registered business for more than one year. They must also have completed more than 30 transactions through the Bank’s POS terminals in each of the preceding six months. The loan amount is determined solely on the basis of POS turnover processed through PASHA Bank.

PASHA Bank was named “Best Bank in Azerbaijan” and “Best SME Bank in Azerbaijan” for 2026 by the international financial publication International Investor Magazine. In recent years, the Bank has also received awards in various categories from Euromoney and Global Finance. It became the first Azerbaijani bank to win a Gold Stevie Award in the “Company of the Year” category at the Stevie Awards.

For more information about POS Loan and to apply, please visit.