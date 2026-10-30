Uzbekistan outlines priorities for expanding cooperation within OTS

Photo: the telegram channel of the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov attended a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Ankara on October 29, where officials discussed preparations for the upcoming OTS Summit and ways to expand cooperation among member states.

This was stated in a statement by Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, published on his Telegram channel.

"Pleased to participate in the latest meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States, held in Ankara ahead of the OTS Summit," he noted in his post.

In a post on his social media account, Saidov announced that the discussions focused on strengthening multilateral cooperation, translating existing agreements into practical results, expanding trade and economic ties, improving transport and logistics connectivity, and increasing cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

In addition, the meeting addressed the need to reinforce the political and legal framework for cooperation, expand industrial partnerships and collaboration on strategically important resources, and advance joint initiatives in digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

Saidov emphasized the importance of unity, mutual trust and solidarity among Turkic states amid growing global challenges, describing them as key factors in promoting regional peace, security and sustainable development.

"Amid growing global challenges, the unity, mutual trust and solidarity of the Turkic States remain key factors in ensuring peace, security and sustainable development across the region," he said in a statement.