Get to know your portfolio better with Yelo Invest’s new feature!

Yelo Bank has launched a new “Analytics” feature in its digital investment service Yelo Invest, giving customers a clearer view of their portfolios. Among investment apps in the country, this capability is introduced for the first time in Yelo Invest.



Customers can now see at a glance how much space each stock and ETF takes up in their overall portfolio. They can also track how their investments are spread across sectors through colorful, easy-to-read charts.



The “Analytics” section shows not only your portfolio but the market as well. Alongside seeing which stocks in your portfolio have gained or lost value, you can follow the top gainers and losers across the entire market. This way, before taking your next step, you can see both the structure of your portfolio and what is happening in the market in one place, and make decisions with more confidence.



With this update, Yelo Bank helps investors see their portfolios more clearly and make decisions more easily. Opening an account in Yelo Invest, which brings together more than 14,000 investment instruments, takes just a few simple steps: open your account and discover the opportunities that stocks offer! On top of that, a commission-free purchase week is held for investors every month. Learn more: https://ylb.az/invest.



About Yelo Invest:



Yelo Invest is Yelo Bank’s digital investment platform, available within the Yelo App mobile application. The platform allows customers to explore a wide range of investment opportunities in the US and local markets. Yelo Invest is provided through a partnership between Yelo Bank and Unicapital Investment Company.



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