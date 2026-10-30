Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan trade rises 33% to $2.4B in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan increased by 33% in 2025, reaching $2.4 billion, according to the Kazakh government.

The figures were announced at the Second Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan Interregional Cooperation Forum, titled "The Role of Regions in Developing Strategic Partnership", held in Bishkek with the participation of Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Bektenov emphasized that the presidents of the two countries, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Japarov, had set a target of increasing bilateral trade to $3 billion.

During the forum, the sides noted that border regions are expected to play an important role in further expanding economic ties. Kazakhstan's Almaty and Zhambyl regions share a border with Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Kul, Talas and Chui regions. The two countries share a state border stretching approximately 1,200 kilometers.

Particular attention is being paid to developing the Zhambyl region as one of the key centers of cross-border trade and logistics. Seven of the eight checkpoints along the Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan border are located in the region, which is also home to more than 1,000 enterprises involving Kyrgyz capital.

The Industrial Trade and Logistics Complex, currently being implemented in the Zhambyl region, is also considered one of the promising joint projects.