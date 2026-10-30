Mortgage applications to be verified with SİMA İmza facial recognition technology

Citizens who wish to obtain a mortgage loan will now be able to verify their applications with the new-generation SİMA digital signature.

As part of the new verification process, when a credit limit is allocated, citizens will be able to verify their online applications not with a PIN code or other methods, but only through SİMA İmza’s facial recognition functionality. This biometric verification ensures that the application is submitted and verified by the applicant.

This process strengthens security and transparency throughout the mortgage application process, reducing the risk of fraud and unauthorized access. It also helps ensure equal and fair conditions for all applicants.

About SİMA İmza

SİMA is a new-generation digital signature developed by AzInTelecom LLC, a company of AZCON Holding. SİMA İmza enables users to access a wide range of government and private-sector services remotely, securely, and conveniently. Citizens can obtain their SİMA digital signature free of charge through the mobile application without the need to visit a service center.