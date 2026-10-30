Kazakhstan harvests 24.3 million tons of grain in 2026 - ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Kazakhstan harvested 24.3 million tonnes of grain in 2026, one of the country's highest harvests in the past 15 years, with larger volumes recorded in only two previous record years, according to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the ministry, grain quality was another important result of the 2026 harvest. Preliminary data show that around 72% of the soft wheat delivered to grain elevators meets third-class standards. Gluten content exceeded 28% in 48% of the samples tested. In Akmola region, third-class wheat accounted for 90%, while Hi-Pro wheat accounted for 70%, according to the ministry.

These quality indicators create additional opportunities to use Kazakh grain for food production, develop processing and strengthen the competitiveness of domestic products in international markets.

Kazakhstan has also recorded strong export performance. Over the past two marketing years, the country exported 15.5 million tonnes and 16 million tonnes of grain and flour in grain equivalent, respectively. These were record volumes for the years since Kazakhstan gained independence.

According to Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, the country's national railway company, grain exports reached 1.657 million tonnes from September through October 19, 2026, up 9%.

The volume of mineral fertilizers applied has nearly tripled over the past three years, reaching 1.8 million tonnes in 2025. In 2026, 2.1 million tonnes had been applied against a target of 2.3 million tonnes. The share of elite seeds reached 12%, creating conditions for further improvements in crop yields and agricultural product quality.

More than 130,000 tractors, 29,000 combine harvesters, 17,000 reapers and around 130,000 other agricultural machines were used during the 2026 harvest campaign. The depreciation rate of Kazakhstan's agricultural machinery fleet declined from 85% in 2023 to 65% in 2025. The country plans to raise the machinery renewal rate to 8% in 2026.

A concessional leasing program is also supporting the modernization of the sector. Since the program was launched, farmers have acquired more than 12,700 tractors and 2,340 combine harvesters. Machinery purchased through the program accounts for nearly 10% of Kazakhstan's total fleet of tractors and combine harvesters.