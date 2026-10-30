Ansar Aidarov appointed chairman of Kazakhstan's Samruk-Energy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Ansar Aidarov has been appointed Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Energy JSC, according to a decision by the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC, Samruk-Kazyna said.

Samruk-Kazyna Chairman of the Management Board Nurlan Zhakupov introduced the newly appointed head to the company's employees and held a working meeting.

During the meeting, Zhakupov stressed the need to strictly adhere to deadlines for implementing major investment projects and called for the timely commissioning of power plants.

Aidarov has been working within the Samruk-Kazyna group of companies since 2013. He previously served as General Director of Energy of Semirechye LLP, Head of the Project Office, and Chief Investment Officer at Samruk-Energy.

On October 28, the Government of Kazakhstan announced that Kairat Maksutov had been relieved of his position as Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Energy.

The decision was made due to unsatisfactory progress in implementing the company's strategic investment projects, as well as insufficient oversight of compliance with construction and commissioning deadlines for new generating capacity.

Samruk-Energy is Kazakhstan's largest diversified electric power holding company. Its main activities include the generation of electricity and heat, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity, and thermal coal mining. The company implements coordinated state policy in the power sector and contributes to the country's energy security through the modernization, reconstruction and construction of generating facilities.