Uzbekistan, Türkiye’s EKSIM Holding explore new investment projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Türkiye’s EKSIM Holding and Uzbekistan are exploring opportunities to expand cooperation in renewable energy, mining, infrastructure and food production.

According to the presidential service, the issues were discussed during a meeting between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and EKSIM Holding Chairman of the Board Ebubekir Tivnikli on the sidelines of the Organization of Turkic States summit in Ankara on October 29.

Potential areas of cooperation include the development of electric vehicle charging stations and the construction of new power transmission lines.

Furthermore, the sides reviewed prospects for expanding existing projects in renewable energy, geological exploration, mining, infrastructure development and the food industry. They also discussed plans to build new power transmission lines in Uzbekistan and opportunities for implementing projects in the geological sector.

EKSIM Holding is a Turkish investment group established in 1986, with business interests in renewable energy, electricity distribution, food production, technology and venture capital. The group operates through more than 20 subsidiaries and employs approximately 10,000 people.

Its energy subsidiary, Eksim Enerji, specializes in renewable energy generation, including wind, solar, hydropower, and biomass. The group's food business includes Eksun Gıda, a major flour producer, and Aslı, a food retail brand.

The meeting with EKSIM Holding was part of a series of engagements Mirziyoyev held with Turkish business leaders on the sidelines of the Organization of Turkic States summit in Ankara. During these meetings, the Uzbek president discussed opportunities to attract new investment, expand industrial cooperation, and advance joint projects across various sectors of Uzbekistan's economy.