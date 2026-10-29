Erdogan, 4Trump discuss Organization of Turkic States Summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation.

This was stated in a press release issued by the Turkish Presidency.

According to the statement, Trump called Erdogan during a dinner attended by heads of state, organized on October 29 to mark Republic Day and the summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

During the conversation, Erdogan conveyed to the US president the greetings of the OTS member states’ leaders who attended the dinner. He also noted that decisions aimed at further advancing the organization would be adopted at the upcoming summit. According to Erdogan, the OTS has become a center of stability and security in Central Asia, a region with a population of more than 200 million.

Trump, in turn, wished Erdogan success in hosting the summit of the Organization of Turkic States, the Turkish president’s office reported.