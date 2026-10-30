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Germany-to-Kazakhstan money transfers rise 1.92% to $2.68M in August

Kazakhstan News 30 October 2026 03:12 (UTC +04:00)
Germany-to-Kazakhstan money transfers rise 1.92% to $2.68M in August
Photo: National Bank of Kazakhstan
Alyona Pavlenko
Alyona Pavlenko
Journalist, International Desk Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. The total value of money transfers sent from Germany to Kazakhstan via international money transfer systems (IMTS) increased by 1.92% in August 2026 compared to July.

This is according to Trend’s calculations based on data from the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK).

A total of 5,760 transfers were sent from Germany to Kazakhstan in August, compared with 5,830 in July, representing a 1.20% decrease. The total value of these transfers rose to 1.209 billion tenge ($2.68 million), from 1.187 billion tenge ($2.63 million) in July.

Transfers from Germany accounted for 10% of the total value of international money transfers received in Kazakhstan in August, up from 7.4% in July.

In August 2026, Kazakhstan received a total of 31,420 inbound transfers from abroad via IMTS. The number of transfers decreased by 18.6%, while their total value declined by 23.8% compared to July. The total value of inbound transfers amounted to 12.152 billion tenge ($26.96 million).

"The main share of inbound transfers from abroad via IMTS was conducted in US dollars (accounting for 65.3% of the total number and 81.7% of the total volume of received transfers) and in Kazakh tenge (15.5% and 7.2%, respectively)," the bank’s report states.

Currency conversions are based on the National Bank of Kazakhstan exchange rate: $1 = 450.69 tenge.

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