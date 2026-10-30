Uzbekistan's Namangan explores trade ties with Italy's Emilia-Romagna

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. A delegation from Uzbekistan’s Namangan region, led by regional Governor Shavkatjon Abdurazzakov, is exploring opportunities to expand trade and investment cooperation with Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region during an ongoing visit to the country on Friday.

According to the Namangan regional administration, the delegation held a meeting in Ferrara with Emilia-Romagna President Michele de Pascale to discuss potential areas of cooperation and the development of business partnerships between the two regions.

The talks focused on strengthening economic ties, establishing direct contacts between business communities and identifying opportunities for joint projects. The visit is aimed at expanding Namangan’s international economic partnerships and attracting foreign companies to the region.

Emilia-Romagna is one of Italy’s major industrial and export-oriented regions, with strong positions in machinery, automotive manufacturing, food processing, agriculture, ceramics and other advanced industries. Its industrial ecosystem, which includes a large network of small and medium-sized enterprises, offers potential opportunities for cooperation with Uzbek businesses.

Namangan, in turn, is one of Uzbekistan’s key industrial and agricultural centers. The region has been developing its manufacturing base, textile industry, food processing and export capacity, while seeking to attract foreign investment and introduce modern technologies.

Further details on specific agreements, investment commitments or joint projects discussed during the meeting were not provided in the announcement.