Uzbekistan, Türkiye sign agreements to expand trade and business ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Uzbekistan and Türkiye have signed a series of bilateral agreements aimed at expanding preferential trade, strengthening business cooperation and improving social protection for citizens of both countries in Ankara on October 29.

According to the presidential press service, the signing ceremony took place following talks between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The two leaders signed an agreement establishing a High-Level Council for Business Support. The agreement is intended to strengthen engagement between the two countries’ business communities, support investment initiatives and facilitate the implementation of joint economic projects.

The leaders also signed a package of bilateral documents covering several areas of long-term cooperation. The package includes a protocol expanding the list of goods covered by the existing Preferential Trade Agreement, which is expected to broaden opportunities for bilateral trade and improve market access for businesses in both countries.

Another key document is an intergovernmental agreement on social security, accompanied by an administrative agreement outlining procedures for its implementation. The agreements are aimed at strengthening the protection of social rights and benefits for citizens of Uzbekistan and Türkiye.

Moreover, the two sides signed an additional protocol amending the March 29, 2022, agreement on the advance exchange of information about the movement of goods and vehicles across their state borders. The protocol is intended to improve information exchange and facilitate cross-border trade and transport operations.

In addition, during the meeting, the presidents discussed further development of bilateral relations in political, diplomatic, trade, economic and cultural spheres.

They noted the growth in bilateral trade and investment, the expansion of joint ventures and an increase in the number of direct flights between the two countries.

The leaders emphasized the importance of preparing for the next meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission, expanding the portfolio of prospective investment projects and continuing practical cooperation in new areas.

They also exchanged views on upcoming bilateral events and key regional and international issues.