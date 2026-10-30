Kyrgyzstan raises budget transparency score to 69 points in 2025 - IBP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Kyrgyzstan recorded the highest budget transparency score in the region, with its rating rising by 8 points to 69 out of 100 in 2025, compared with 61 points in 2023, according to the results of the Open Budget Survey (OBS) 2025 conducted by the International Budget Partnership (IBP).

According to the press service of the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan, the survey results and recommendations were discussed at a meeting on October 29 between First Deputy Finance Minister Aidarbek uulu Talas and IBP representatives.

The improvement in Kyrgyzstan’s score was attributed to the publication of a mid-year budget review and the timely release of a pre-budget statement.

IBP representatives congratulated the Kyrgyz side on the results and highlighted the country's achievements in the Global Report on OBS 2025, describing its experience as an example of good practice.

The meeting also focused on changes to the survey methodology ahead of the next OBS 2027 assessment. The parties discussed the possibility of evaluating budget transparency in specific sectors, including healthcare, as well as in areas such as fiscal risks. They also considered a proposal to conduct assessments annually to enable more timely monitoring of progress and the implementation of recommendations.

In addition, the participants discussed ways to expand public participation in the budget process, including further developing mechanisms for public consultations on budget priorities and assessing budget execution.

The meeting was attended by IBP Senior Program Officer Andrés Ponce Morales, IBP Open Budget Survey Program Officer Laura Castillo Cabral, and Edil Eraliev, IBP national consultant and OBS researcher in Kyrgyzstan.

The parties also discussed prospects for further cooperation between IBP and the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan on budget transparency.