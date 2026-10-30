EU highlights Turkmenistan's role in regional methane reduction efforts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. The European Union has praised Turkmenistan's participation in international efforts to reduce methane emissions and reaffirmed its readiness to support the country and other Central Asian states in addressing this issue.

According to a press release published by the press service of Turkmenistan, the remarks were made by Maciej Adam Madalinski, Deputy Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Turkmenistan, at the regional conference titled “From Methane Data to Action: Strengthening Methane Emissions Management, Mobilizing Capital and Advancing Regional Cooperation in Central Asia,” held in Ashgabat on October 29-30.

“Turkmenistan is one of the first countries in the Central Asian region to have expressed its commitment to international efforts to reduce methane emissions. This once again confirms the importance of this issue,” the diplomat said.

Madalinski expressed confidence that Turkmenistan would continue to strengthen its efforts in this area, noting that practical measures to reduce methane emissions could have a positive impact on the planet's ecosystems.

He also recalled the recent participation of a European delegation in the Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan 2026 (OGT 2026) international conference in Ashgabat. In this regard, he welcomed the participation of state concerns Turkmengaz and Turkmennebit in the United Nations' Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 (OGMP 2.0), an initiative aimed at systematically monitoring and reducing methane emissions in the energy sector.

The EU representative reaffirmed the readiness of European countries to support Turkmenistan and other countries in the region through the promotion of advanced technologies and clean energy standards.