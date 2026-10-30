Uzbekistan, Türkiye's TIKA discuss joint agricultural projects for 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Uzbekistan and Türkiye’s Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) have discussed plans to expand cooperation in agriculture, livestock farming, fisheries and food security, including the implementation of joint projects in 2027 at a meeting on October 30.

According to the Uzbekistan's Ministry of Agriculture, the issues were discussed during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Deputy Agriculture Minister and Director of the Agency for Livestock and Pasture Development Orif Botayev and a TIKA delegation led by Ilhan Aydin, the agency’s adviser on food, agriculture, livestock and fisheries.

The sides reviewed projects planned by TIKA’s representative office in Uzbekistan for 2027 and exchanged views on priority areas within the agricultural and food sectors.

Particular attention was given to opportunities for cooperation in food security, crop production, livestock farming, fisheries and fruit and vegetable production.

In addition, the discussions covered the application of scientific and technological innovations in agriculture, the exchange of expertise and support for promising initiatives aimed at developing the sector.

Following the meeting, the participants emphasized the need to further define cooperation priorities for 2027, develop specific project proposals and continue consultations on their implementation.

TIKA is Türkiye’s official development cooperation agency, which supports development projects and technical assistance programs in partner countries across various sectors, including agriculture, education, healthcare and infrastructure.