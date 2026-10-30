President Ilham Aliyev awards group of persons for contribution to development of agriculture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on awarding a group of persons for their contributions to the development of agriculture in Azerbaijan.
The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.
According to the decree, the following persons, who have rendered services to the development of agriculture in Azerbaijan, have been awarded:
With 3rd Class "Labor" Order
Matvey Kazakov
Bahaddin Leysanov
Sabir Mustafayev
With "Taraggi" Medal
Teymur Babayev
Nizami Bayramov
Zaur Ahmadiyev
Ruslan Ahmadov
Fikrat Feyziyev
Yasin Gozalov
Sevda Hajiyeva
Murvat Hasanli
Azar Hasanov
Gatiba Hasanova
Intigam Huseynbayli
Khalig Khalilov
Yusif Ibrahimov
Niyazi Gasimov
Habil Gaybaliyev
Aynura Guliyeva
Elsevar Mahmudov
Ibrahim Mammadov
Intigam Mammadov
Mahir Mirzayev
Shahriyar Muradzade
Namig Mustafayev
Gulbaniz Omarova
Nizami Seyidaliyev
Namig Shalbuzov
Lala Shamilova
Akif Valiyev
Siyavush Yagubov