Azerbaijan, Liberia discuss media cooperation and digital ties (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. The development of cooperation in the fields of media and communication, the expansion of experience exchange, and potential partnerships in the area of digital transformation have been discussed between Azerbaijan and Liberia.

This was reported by the Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan following a meeting with Deputy Minister for Technical Services at the Ministry of Information of Liberia, Nat Bayjay, at the Media and Broadcasting Council on October 30.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the Council, Ahmad Ismayilov, highlighted the importance of exploring prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Liberia in the media and communication sectors, expanding the exchange of experience, and developing mutual ties regarding the exchange of information.

He said that the media plays a vital role in promoting intercultural dialogue, strengthening mutual understanding between peoples, and conveying objective information about the respective countries to the international community.

Liberian Deputy Minister, Nat Bayjay, highlighted the prospects for developing cooperation with Azerbaijan in the fields of media and communications, expanding institutional ties, and promoting the mutual exchange of experience.

He placed special emphasis on the importance of digital transformation processes and the expansion of opportunities for strategic partnership in this area.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged on strengthening international cooperation in the media sector, the application of modern communication technologies, and other issues of mutual interest.