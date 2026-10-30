Azerbaijan's three Ombudsman candidates recommended for parliamentary review (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. The candidacies of Sabina Aliyeva, Jeyhun Garajayev, and Elshana Valiyeva for the position of Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan have been recommended for consideration at the parliament’s plenary session.

This was reported by the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis (Parliament of Azerbaijan) following a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights held on October 30.

Opening the meeting, Committee Chairperson Zahid Oruj said that the election of the Ombudsman had been included in the agenda.

He noted that the President of Azerbaijan had submitted three candidates for the position of Ombudsman to the Parliament. These candidates are the incumbent Ombudsperson, Sabina Aliyeva (PhD in Law), former Constitutional Court judge and Professor of Law, Jeyhun Garajayev, and Supreme Court judge and member of the Judges' Selection Committee, Elshana Valiyeva.

During the meeting, it was noted that all three candidates hold a higher education degree in law and possess professional experience in the relevant field.

In his remarks, Oruj spoke about the history of the formation and development of the Ombudsman institution in Azerbaijan. He touched upon the work carried out during the institution’s period of operation, aimed at protecting human rights and freedoms, ensuring the rights of citizens, and improving relations between state bodies and citizens, as well as the achievements attained in the sphere of international cooperation.

Then the deputy chairman of the committee Arzukhan Alizade, committee members Mubariz Gurbanli, Razi Nurullayev, Vugar Rahimzade, Elman Nasirov, Hikmat Mammadov, Sevil Mikayilova, Sayyad Aran, Nagif Hamzayev and Azer Allahveranov shared their views on the discussed issue and expressed their attitude to the candidates presented for the position of ombudsman.

In the speeches, the importance of the Ombudsman institution in the system of protection of human rights and freedoms was emphasized, and the candidates' professional training and experience in the field of law were highlighted.

People nominated for the position of Ombudsman also spoke and expressed their gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan for the trust shown.

At the end of the discussions, the issue was recommended to the plenary session of the Parliament.

The meeting was attended by committee members Tural Ganjaliyev, Mirjalil Gasimli and Bahruz Maharramov, as well as the head of the State-building, administrative and military legislation department of the Parliament Apparatus Haji Mirhashim Seyid, and other official representatives.