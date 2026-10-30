Uzbekistan, Türkiye’s Dolsar sign engineering deal for Upper Pskem HPP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Uzbekistan’s state-owned Uzbekhydroenergo has signed an engineering services contract with Türkiye’s Dolsar Engineering Inc. Co. for the construction of the Upper Pskem hydropower plant, advancing preparations for one of the country’s strategic hydropower projects at a meeting on Friday.

According to the Uzbekhydroenergo, the agreement covers project management and technical supervision (PMC) services and was signed between Uzbekhydroenergo’s subsidiary, Gidroqurilish Buyurtmachi Xizmati, and Dolsar Engineering, which won the tender for the contract.

The cooperation is aimed at applying international engineering standards, modern technical solutions and project management practices throughout the construction process.

The Upper Pskem hydropower plant is planned on the Pskem River and is considered a strategic project for expanding Uzbekistan’s hydropower infrastructure and making greater use of its hydropower potential.

The Upper Pskem hydropower plant is part of Uzbekistan’s broader plans to develop the hydropower potential of the Pskem River basin in the Tashkent region. The project is intended to expand domestic electricity generation, strengthen the reliability of the power supply and increase the share of renewable energy in the country’s energy mix. Its mountainous location also makes engineering design, construction supervision and technical safety particularly important throughout implementation.

The project is being implemented under Presidential Resolution No. PQ-163 of May 1, 2026, titled “On Urgent Measures for Further Development of the Hydropower Sector.”

The involvement of an international engineering company is expected to support construction planning, quality control, compliance with technical safety requirements and adherence to project timelines.