Uzbekistan’s power generation on Oct 29 rises 15.9% y/y to 255.5M kWh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Uzbekistan generated 255.5 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity on October 29, 2026, up 15.9% compared with 220.5 million kWh produced on the same day last year, the country's Ministry of Energy said.

According to the ministry, the electricity generation increased across all major power sources, with wind and hydropower plants recording the fastest growth rates.

Thermal power plants accounted for the largest share of daily generation, producing 205.9 million kWh, up 14.2% from 180.3 million kWh a year earlier.

Hydropower plants generated 19.9 million kWh, an increase of 71.6% compared with 11.6 million kWh on October 29, 2025.

Solar power plants produced 22.2 million kWh, up 29.1% from 17.2 million kWh in the same period last year. Wind power generation nearly doubled, rising 95.3% to 16.6 million kWh from 8.5 million kWh.

Block stations generated 2.9 million kWh, compared with 2.8 million kWh a year earlier, representing an increase of 3.6%.

Small-scale solar panels contributed 0.3 million kWh, up 50% from 0.2 million kWh recorded on the same date in 2025.

Uzbekistan is accelerating the modernization of its energy sector as part of efforts to meet rising electricity demand, diversify its energy mix and reduce dependence on natural gas-fired power generation. The country is expanding solar and wind capacity, developing hydropower facilities and attracting foreign investment into large-scale renewable energy projects. Under its long-term energy development plans, Uzbekistan aims to increase renewable energy capacity to 30 gigawatts by 2030, with renewables expected to account for a substantial share of domestic electricity generation.