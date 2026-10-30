Kazakhstan accounts for 93% of EAEU greenfield projects - UNCTAD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. The value of announced greenfield projects in Kazakhstan reached approximately $24 billion in 2025, up 34% year-on-year.

This is stated in a report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) on investment in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), presented at the World Investment Forum in Doha.

Kazakhstan accounted for around 93% of the total value of newly announced projects across EAEU countries, making it the regional leader in this indicator.

Overall, the value of announced greenfield projects in EAEU countries increased by 12% in 2025, reaching $25.9 billion. Meanwhile, the volume of international project finance rose by 81% to $8.6 billion. These figures point to expanding opportunities for implementing large-scale investment initiatives and developing the region's industrial and infrastructure base.

"However, it should be noted that announced greenfield projects reflect investment intentions rather than investments actually made. Their further implementation and economic impact will depend on the quality of project preparation, the availability of financing and the conditions for putting the investments into practice," the report's executive summary states.

UNCTAD notes that Kazakhstan is strengthening its position on the Eurasian investment map, having become the EAEU leader in the value of announced new investment projects involving the creation of enterprises and production facilities from scratch. Amid changes in global investment flows, the country retains opportunities to expand its industrial capacity, attract international capital and develop non-resource-based industries.

The report also highlights that global foreign direct investment (FDI) increased by 6% in 2025, reaching $1.6 trillion. Despite geopolitical tensions and uncertainty in global trade, international capital continues to seek new investment destinations. At the same time, the structure of investment demand is changing, with investors increasingly focusing on large-scale projects, technology sectors, digital infrastructure, energy and strategically important production chains.