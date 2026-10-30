SOCAR opens 100th gas station in Romania, expanding its EU network (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. SOCAR has opened its 100th gas station in Romania, the company said on October 30 in its statement.

The new gas station opened in Galați, a city located in eastern Romania on the banks of the Danube, an important economic and cultural hub of the region.

Speaking at the official opening ceremony, SOCAR Vice President Anar Mammadov stated that when the first “SOCAR”-branded gas station was opened in Romania 15 years ago, the goals were to build a strong brand, offer high-quality products and services, and earn the trust of customers.

“Romania holds a special place in our strategy. This country was one of the first in the European Union where we began investing under the SOCAR brand. Our presence and growth in this market reflect our confidence in Romania’s economy, its business environment, and its people. To date, we have reached the milestone of 100 gas stations,” said SOCAR Vice President Anar Mammadov.

For his part, Ramin Aliyev, CEO of SOCAR Petroleum SA, noting that the opening of the 100th gas station in Romania is an important milestone for SOCAR, stated:

“In the coming years, we intend to strengthen our position in the Romanian market and increase our market share there. At the same time, investments in logistics infrastructure in Romania, including fuel storage facilities, enable us to ensure an uninterrupted supply to our gas stations and stable fuel deliveries. One of the benefits for SOCAR customers is the ability to purchase fuel directly from the manufacturer. This allows us to offer products that combine high quality with excellent performance. Our goal is to build a network that Romanian customers can trust every day.”

The statement notes that, as at every SOCAR-branded gas station, this station offers customers gasoline (Nano 95, Nano 98) and diesel fuel (Nano Diesel, Nano Super Diesel). In addition, the “Nar” café located on the station’s premises sells local products as well as goods imported from Azerbaijan.

As part of efforts to promote the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand, Azerbaijani corners have been set up at gas stations. Videos promoting Azerbaijan are regularly screened on monitors installed at all SOCAR gas stations across the country.

SOCAR operates in Romania through SOCAR Petroleum SA, a company founded in 2011. In 2025, the company’s revenue totaled 3.9 billion lei (approximately 750 million euros), a 9.7% increase from the previous year. The company currently owns three fuel storage facilities across the country. To date, SOCAR has invested 400 million lei (approximately 78.4 million euros) in the Romanian economy.