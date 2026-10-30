Kazakhstan gets first equipment batch for Zhanaozen gas processing plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. The first batch of equipment manufactured in China for a new gas processing plant (GPP) in Zhanaozen city, Mangystau region, has been delivered by sea to the Ersai port in Kazakhstan, according to KazMunayGas (KMG).

According to the company, the shipment includes furnaces, heat exchangers, tanks and electric heaters.

Maritime transportation began on August 16, 2026. Three more vessels carrying equipment are currently en route to Kazakhstan. Further deliveries will be made in stages in accordance with the project schedule.

Meanwhile, manufacturing of the main process units and assembly of modules continue at production facilities in China. Of the 240 items of long-lead equipment, 138 have been completed, while another 102 are still being manufactured.

The plant is being built using a modular construction method. The main process units are manufactured at industrial facilities and then transported to the site for installation. This approach is expected to reduce construction time and the volume of on-site construction and installation work.

The new plant will have an annual processing capacity of 900 million cubic meters of natural and associated gas. It will produce marketable gas, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and a pentane-hexane fraction, supplying gas products to households and industrial enterprises in the Mangystau region.