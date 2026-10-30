Uzbekistan, Pakistan discuss logistics hubs and joint investment projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Uzbekistan and Pakistan are exploring opportunities to expand bilateral trade, improve logistics connectivity and launch joint business projects during a meeting on Friday in Tashkent.

According to Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the issues were discussed during a meeting between Chairman of Uzbekistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry Davron Vakhabov and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu.

The sides reviewed preparations for Pakistan’s participation in the “New Uzbekistan: Crossroads of Global Markets” international forum, scheduled to take place in Tashkent from November 29 to December 5. Discussions focused on the composition of the Pakistani delegation and arrangements for business-to-business (B2B) meetings.

The statement of the chamber noted that around 200 Pakistani entrepreneurs are expected to attend an international business forum in Tashkent later this year.

Additionally, the meeting addressed ways to increase bilateral trade and establish more direct business contacts between companies from the two countries.

Particular attention was given to transport and logistics challenges in the region. In this context, the Uzbek side proposed establishing modern logistics warehouses in Uzbekistan with the participation of Pakistani companies. The facilities would be designed to store, sort and distribute food products, potentially helping improve supply chains and facilitate trade between the two markets.

Moreover, the sides discussed the participation of Uzbek entrepreneurs in the international FoodAgro exhibition, scheduled to be held in Karachi from November 23 to 26.

Following the meeting, the participants agreed to provide support to Pakistani entrepreneurs operating in Uzbekistan, systematically identify and address their business-related challenges, and advance new joint projects toward implementation.