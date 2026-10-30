Turkmenistan outlines plans to cut methane emissions and boost renewables

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Turkmenistan has outlined its measures to reduce methane emissions and expand the use of renewable energy sources as part of its climate policy.

This was reflected in a press release published by the press service of Turkmenistan. The measures were presented by Makhtumkuli Akmyradov, an adviser on environmental and water issues at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, during a regional conference titled “From Methane Data to Action: Strengthening Methane Emissions Management, Mobilizing Capital and Advancing Regional Cooperation in Central Asia,” held in Ashgabat today.

The regional conference was organized by the Regional Environmental Centre for Central Asia (CAREC), with the support of Turkmenistan's Ministry of Environmental Protection, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Global Methane Hub (GMH). It was held as part of the Capacity Building for Methane Emissions Reduction in Central Asia (CA CBMER) project, which focuses primarily on the oil and gas sector.

“An increase in methane concentration is a significant factor in climate change, while reducing its emissions is an effective way to slow the pace of global warming over the next 10 years,” Akmyradov said.

He noted that Turkmenistan, despite its extensive energy resources, is focusing on introducing advanced environmentally friendly and resource-efficient technologies in the oil and gas, energy and transport sectors.

The diplomat also highlighted the role of legislative initiatives and the country's National Climate Change Strategy in guiding industrial decarbonization, adaptation of economic activities and the rational use of water resources.

Akmyradov recalled that Turkmenistan is a participant in the Paris Agreement and joined the Global Methane Pledge in 2023, reaffirming its commitment to international climate efforts.

Particular attention was given to the development of renewable energy in accordance with the country's relevant national legislation.

“The country is actively developing its solar and wind energy potential. A clear example of this process is the nearing completion of construction of a hybrid solar and wind power plant in Balkan Region, as well as the introduction of autonomous systems in remote areas of the country,” the adviser said.

He also reaffirmed Turkmenistan's readiness to strengthen cooperation with UN agencies, international financial and environmental funds, and the scientific community in pursuit of shared climate goals.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Trend the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) said that eight methane emission sources in Turkmenistan had been successfully mitigated and remained under monitoring. The sources were linked to leaks in pipelines, gas wells and flaring equipment.

“UNEP estimates that the eight sources in Turkmenistan had emitted over 27,000 tonnes of methane before they were addressed. The near-term climate impact of these emissions was equivalent to the climate impact of over 500,000 passenger vehicles driven for one year,” the organization said.

UNEP noted that its International Methane Emissions Observatory (IMEO) has been working directly with stakeholders in Turkmenistan since 2023, sharing alerts through its satellite-based Methane Alert and Response System (MARS). The organization also highlighted cooperation with GIZ, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank to strengthen national capacity for methane emissions management.