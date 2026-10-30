Kazakhstan opens 175-meter mountain bridge, completes 28-km road upgrade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Kazakhstan has opened traffic on a new bridge across the Pikhtovka River in the East Kazakhstan region and completed the main reconstruction works on a 28-kilometer section of the Ust-Kamenogorsk–Altai–Ulken Naryn–Katon-Karagai–Rakhmanovskie Klyuchi highway, according to the country's Ministry of Transport.

The opening ceremony was attended by First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Nurlibek Naliyev, East Kazakhstan Region Governor Nurymbet Saktaganov, Vice Minister of Transport Damir Kozhakhmetov, Chairman of the Management Board of KazAvtoZhol Darkhan Imanashev, and representatives of road construction companies.

The new bridge across the Pikhtovka River stands up to 45 meters above the terrain and is 175 meters long. It consists of seven spans and eight supports, on which 79 reinforced concrete beams have been installed. Construction was carried out in challenging mountainous and geological conditions and required non-standard engineering solutions. In particular, the bridge follows a curved alignment designed to accommodate the mountainous terrain.

The new route will allow drivers to bypass the challenging hairpin bends of the Osinovsky Pass, improve road safety, and make settlements and tourist sites in the region more accessible.

According to the ministry, for many years, the Osinovsky Pass was one of the most difficult sections of Kazakhstan's national road network. Sharp turns, long climbs, snowfall, and icy conditions made travel particularly challenging in winter. The new road is expected to provide more favorable conditions for year-round transport links.

As part of the reconstruction, the lower and upper layers of the road base, as well as the asphalt concrete pavement, have been completed along the entire 28-kilometer section. Earthworks totaled 545,000 cubic meters, while drilling and blasting works amounted to 603,000 cubic meters.

The project also included the construction of two bridges and 38 culverts, including two livestock crossings. A total of 135 specialists and 65 pieces of equipment were involved in the construction.

The road reconstruction is expected to improve access to the Altai, Ulken Naryn and Katon-Karagai districts and create additional conditions for the development of domestic tourism, business activity and transport services.