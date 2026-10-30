Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan discuss expanding trade and economic cooperation

Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan have discussed ways to expand trade and economic cooperation, strengthen ties in the water and energy sectors, and develop tourism during the 14th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Council.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, the meeting was held in an expanded format and co-chaired by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev and Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

During the meeting, Kasymaliev highlighted the positive development of relations between the two countries, noting the centuries-old brotherly ties between their peoples.

He said bilateral cooperation had reached a qualitatively new level in recent years, supported by the trusting relations between the leaders of the two countries.

Kasymaliev also noted that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Kyrgyzstan last year had reaffirmed the allied nature of bilateral relations. He expressed confidence that Bektenov’s current official visit would further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

The sides noted the steady positive dynamics of trade and economic cooperation. They also discussed interaction in the water and energy sectors and tourism, as well as cooperation in cultural and humanitarian affairs.

The participants highly assessed the mutual support provided by Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan at international and regional platforms.

For his part, Olzhas Bektenov said that the main objective was to implement the tasks set by the two countries' presidents and confirmed Kazakhstan's readiness to further expand cooperation across all areas of bilateral relations.

Following the meeting, Adylbek Kasymaliev and Olzhas Bektenov signed the protocol of the 14th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Council.