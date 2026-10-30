Uzbekistan draws on South Korea’s expertise for Clean Air project

Photo: the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Uzbekistan is studying South Korea’s experience in air quality monitoring and industrial emissions control as part of efforts to advance its nationwide Clean Air project and prepare an investment initiative to improve ambient air quality.

According to Uzbekistan’s National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, a delegation from the committee and the Ministry of Economy and Finance participated in an international knowledge exchange program titled “Industrial Air Quality Management and Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction,” held in Seoul from October 26 to 30.

The program was organized by the World Bank, the Korea Environment Institute (KEI) and the Seoul Global Knowledge Exchange and Development Center (GKEDC). Representatives from Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Mongolia, Senegal and Vietnam also took part.

During the program, participants studied South Korea’s practices in air quality monitoring, industrial emissions control and greenhouse gas accounting.

They also learned about AirKorea, a system that provides real-time ambient air quality monitoring, and CleanSYS, which continuously monitors emissions from industrial facilities.

As part of the program, the Uzbek delegation visited the Korea Environment Corporation (K-eco), the Greenhouse Gas Inventory and Research Center (GIR), the National Institute of Environmental Research (NIER) and the Dangjin power plant complex. The visits focused on environmental monitoring systems and industrial emissions management practices.

The experience gained during the program is expected to support the implementation of Uzbekistan’s nationwide Clean Air project and the preparation of an investment project to improve ambient air quality in cooperation with the World Bank.

At the end of the program, the Uzbek delegation presented the country’s national action plan to South Korean experts and World Bank representatives, outlining its approach to tackling air pollution and strengthening environmental management.