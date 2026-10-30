President of Uzbekistan thanks President Ilham Aliyev for strengthening ties among Turkic states

Photo: the telegram channel of the press secretary of the Uzbek president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has thanked the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his contribution to strengthening fraternal ties among the Turkic peoples and developing relations within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

According to the press service of the President of Uzbekistan, Mirziyoyev made this statement on Friday while speaking at the OTS summit in Ankara.

“I express my deep gratitude to His Excellency the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the esteemed Ilham Heydarovich Aliyev, for the significant work carried out by Azerbaijan during its chairmanship of the Organization to strengthen the fraternal ties among Turkic peoples and elevate our relations to a new level,” he said.

Mirziyoyev noted that against the backdrop of changes in the international order, intensifying geopolitical competition, and armed conflicts in the regions surrounding the Turkic world, the importance of cooperation among Turkic states is growing.

According to him, instability in neighboring regions poses risks not only to security but also to trade, economic, and transportation ties, as well as to development prospects.

The President of Uzbekistan emphasized that the OTS, which unites countries with abundant natural resources and significant economic potential, is becoming an influential platform for global development, mutual trust, and practical partnership.

He also called on the Organization's members to work more closely together to achieve common strategic goals and advance the interests of the Turkic states on the international stage.