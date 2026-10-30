Uzbekistan, Spanish firms sign deals on agricultural technology, logistics

Photo: the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Uzbekistan and Spanish companies have signed cooperation agreements aimed at developing agricultural technologies and logistics infrastructure, including a project to establish an agro-logistics platform in the Surkhan-Agro Free Economic Zone in Uzbekistan’s Surkhandarya region.

According to the Uzbekistan's Ministry of Agriculture, the agreements were signed during the Uzbekistan-Spain Business Forum held in Tashkent on Friday.

During the forum, representatives of Spanish companies presented technological solutions and investment proposals for Uzbekistan’s agricultural sector.

The discussions focused on greenhouse development, the introduction of modern agricultural machinery, improving production efficiency, and the technological modernization of the agricultural industry.

As part of the forum, Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Agriculture signed a memorandum of cooperation with Spanish company AGRITECHMUR. The agreement covers agricultural technologies, water resource management, agro-industrial development, and sustainable farming practices.

A separate memorandum was signed with Spanish company GLOBALTEC DESARROLLOS E INGENIERIA to develop an agro-logistics platform in the Surkhan-Agro free economic zone, located in the Sherabad district of Surkhandarya region.

The planned cooperation is expected to support the development of agricultural logistics infrastructure and improve the organization of storage, handling and distribution of agricultural products.

The business forum also included business-to-government (B2G) and business-to-business (B2B) meetings, during which the parties discussed investment proposals, potential joint projects and opportunities to expand commercial ties.