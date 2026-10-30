Azerbaijani parliament sets Nov. 8 date for Ombudsman election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. The issue of the Election of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan will be discussed at the next plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament on November 8.

This was reflected in a report published on the official website of the Milli Majlis (Parliament of Azerbaijan).

The following 9 issues will be also discussed at the session:

1. Statement of the Parliament of Azerbaijan regarding November 8 – Victory Day.

2. Draft law of Azerbaijan on the ratification of the "Treaty on eternal friendship between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan."

3. Draft law of Azerbaijan on the ratification of the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on cooperation in the field of pension provision."

4. Draft law of Azerbaijan on amendments to the laws of Azerbaijan "On banks" and "On the securities market" (third reading).

5. Draft law of Azerbaijan on amendments to the laws of Azerbaijan "On environmental protection" and "On environmental impact assessment" (third reading).

6. Draft law of Azerbaijan on amendments to the laws of Azerbaijan "On the approval of the regulation on military service" and "On military duty and military service" (third reading).

7. Draft law of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Migration Code of Azerbaijan (first reading).

8. Draft law of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses of Azerbaijan (first reading).

9. Draft law of Azerbaijan on amendments to the law of Azerbaijan "On electronic commerce" (first reading).