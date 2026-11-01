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Chronicles of Victory: November 1, 2020

Azerbaijan News 1 November 2026 00:01 (UTC +04:00)
Chronicles of Victory: November 1, 2020
Photo: Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist," on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline.

The 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity.

Trend presents the chronicle of the Second Karabakh War for November 1, 2020:

- President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by the Turkish Foreign Minister.

- The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry released information on the latest situation in the frontline as of November 1.

- A list of destroyed military equipment of the Armenian Armed Forces was announced.

- Armenia violated a ceasefire on the state border.

- The Armenian Armed Forces shelled the territory of Tartar and Aghjabadi districts.

- A video of the destruction of Armenian military trucks loaded with ammunition was released.

- Two ‘Grad’ missile systems of the Armenian Armed Forces were destroyed.

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