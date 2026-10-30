Photo: The Embassy of Azerbaijan in the United Kingdom

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. A provocative rally has been held outside the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the United Kingdom in London.

The Azerbaijani Embassy in London reported that a group of 10–15 people taking part in the rally carried Iranian flags and portraits of Ruhollah Khomeini, the first Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The protesters, most of whom were women, used loudspeakers to chant various slogans and alleged that women in Azerbaijan were facing pressure over wearing hijabs.

Notably, the protesters sought to use religious slogans and political symbols to manipulate issues related to Azerbaijan’s domestic policy.

The rally can be viewed as another provocative attempt by alleged agents of influence linked to Iranian intelligence services to target Azerbaijan’s independent policy and sovereign decisions.

Particular attention is drawn to the attempt to portray Azerbaijan’s decision to introduce a unified school uniform as a move against religious freedoms.

This suggests that Azerbaijan’s independent decision-making, policies based on its national interests and right to determine its domestic affairs are a source of serious concern for certain circles. As a result, attempts are being made to stir up an international outcry against the country under various pretexts and to use religious issues as a political tool.

However, the organizers and participants of these small-scale rallies should remember that provocative campaigns aimed at interfering in Azerbaijan’s internal affairs and targeting its independent policies will not achieve their objectives.