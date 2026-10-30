TEMPO-Kazakhstan seeks to expand steel pipe exports to Turkmenistan (Exclusive)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 30. "TEMPO-Kazakhstan," a Kazakhstani manufacturer of electric-welded steel pipes, is interested in expanding its exports to Turkmenistan and invites local companies to collaborate, the head of the export department at company, Boris Ryabukha told Trend on the sidelines of the 31st International Conference and Exhibition "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan" (OGT 2026) in Ashgabat.

Ryabukha noted that the company’s production capacity is approximately 400,000 metric tons of pipes per year, with export potential reaching 200,000 metric tons.

"This is our first time attending the exhibition in Turkmenistan. We decided to set up a booth to make our presence known in the market and to study the Turkmenistan market," Ryabukha said.

According to him, the company manufactures electric-welded steel pipes with diameters ranging from 57 to 630 millimeters. The products are used in various industries, from housing and utilities to the transportation of oil and gas via main pipelines.

"We are open to cooperation, we wish to expand our exports to the republic, and we invite local companies to collaborate with us," noted the company representative.

In particular, the company is interested in partnering with metal trading companies, traders, and organizations involved in the construction of utility networks and the laying of pipelines.

Ryabukha reported that construction is currently underway on the plant’s second phase, which will enable the production of large-diameter pipes—up to 1,420 millimeters. This will expand the company’s production capacity.

He also noted that "TEMPO BAKU" is actively operating in the Azerbaijani market, offers a wide range of products, and collaborates with various clients. According to him, the company is open to partnering with new partners in the region.

"TEMPO-Kazakhstan" is part of the "TEMPO" group of companies, a Russian industrial holding that brings together enterprises from various industries. The manufacturing facility is located in the city of Saran in the Karaganda Region of Kazakhstan and specializes in the production of electric-welded steel pipes with diameters ranging from 57 to 630 mm for the oil and gas sector, construction, and housing and utilities. The plant’s stated production capacity is up to 400,000 metric tons of pipes per year.

The Group's sales division is responsible for selling products in domestic and international markets. Among the entities affiliated with the Group are "TEM-Kazakhstan Trading House" LLP in Astana and "TEMPO BAKU" in Azerbaijan.