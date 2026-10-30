Tajikistan plans Dushanbe plants for appliance, furniture, medical gear

Photo: Press Service of the President of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Tajikistan plans to expand the production of household appliances, furniture and medical equipment in Dushanbe through three new industrial projects expected to create hundreds of jobs.

According to the press service of the President of Tajikistan, President Emomali Rahmon and Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali reviewed the projects on October 30.

Construction has begun on a new household appliance manufacturing plant owned by Artel Avesta Electronics LLC. The facility is expected to have an annual production capacity of more than 500,000 household appliances and create 400 jobs.

The officials also reviewed a project to establish a manufacturing facility owned by Khonai Man LLC in the same neighborhood. Equipped with modern machinery, the facility is expected to produce 10,000 tables, 5,000 beds, 4,000 wardrobes, 4,000 chairs of various types and 5,000 units of medical equipment annually.

Once operational, the facility is expected to provide permanent employment for 60 people.

During the visit, the foundation stone was laid for the household appliance manufacturing plant, while the Khonai Man project was presented to the officials.

Rahmon emphasized the importance of introducing modern technologies, ensuring construction quality, developing domestic manufacturing and creating jobs.