Turkmenistan seeks to become digital bridge between East and West, North and South

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Turkmenistan is seeking to position itself as a regional digital bridge connecting East and West, as well as North and South, while advancing its digital economy and the use of artificial intelligence across key sectors.

This was reflected in a press release published today by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan. The country's priorities were outlined by Deputy Minister of Communications Berdymyrat Berdyev, who is leading the Turkmen delegation at the international forum Kazan Digital Week 2026, held in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan from October 29 to 31.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Berdyev highlighted Turkmenistan's State Program for the Development of the Digital Economy, noting that the country was actively shaping its own digital agenda and seeking to strengthen its role at the intersection of major international transit routes.

He also outlined the application of artificial intelligence solutions in the public and social sectors. In education and healthcare, adaptive learning systems and algorithms for early disease diagnosis are being introduced, while the economy is seeing the development of crop yield forecasting systems and intelligent transport flow management.

Particular attention was given to the city of Arkadag, which Berdyev described as a model of a smart and environmentally sustainable city. Its infrastructure is based on advanced information and communication technologies and green solutions, with Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence technologies integrated into a unified urban management and security platform.