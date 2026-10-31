Iranian banks' agricultural lending surges 87% to $1.66B in six months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Loans extended by Iranian banks to the agricultural sector rose 87% in the first six months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through September 22, 2026), compared with the same period last year (March 21 through September 22, 2025).

According to Trend’s calculations based on statistics from the Central Bank of Iran, loans to the agricultural sector totaled 3.09 quadrillion rials (around $1.66 billion) during the six-month period, compared with 1.65 quadrillion rials (approximately $885 million) in the same period last year.

Loans worth 2.36 quadrillion rials (around $1.27 billion) were provided to the agricultural sector for working capital.

During the six months, banks extended 458 trillion rials (approximately $245 million) in loans to establish agricultural enterprises and develop orchards and cultivated land.

Another 97.1 trillion rials (around $52 million) in loans were allocated to agricultural sector development.

The statistics also show that loans worth 72 trillion rials (approximately $38.5 million) were provided to the agricultural sector on a non-repayable basis, while 65.7 trillion rials (around $35 million) went toward the purchase of personal equipment, 38.7 trillion rials (approximately $20.7 million) toward self-employment, and 197 billion rials (around $105,000) toward repairs.

Overall, banks and financial institutions in Iran extended loans worth 55.3 quadrillion rials (approximately $29.6 billion) across various sectors during the first six months of the current Iranian year. Total lending increased by 57.3% compared with the same period last year.

Meanwhile, in Iran, the year is called the "true solar year." The current year in Iran is 1405. The Iranian year begins on March 20 or 21. The first 6 months of the year have 31 days, the next 6 months have 30 days, and the last month has 29 days in 3-year cycles and 30 days in 4-year cycles. Thus, the months of the Iranian year begin on the 21st, 22nd, or 23rd of the Gregorian calendar.