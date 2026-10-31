Uzbekistan’s daily electricity generation rises 13.2% to 254.9M kWh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Uzbekistan generated 254.9 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity on October 30, 2026, up 13.2% compared with 225.1 million kWh produced on the same date last year, according to the Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy.

Thermal power plants accounted for the largest share of daily electricity generation, producing 200.9 million kWh, an increase of 9% from 184.3 million kWh a year earlier.

Hydropower plants generated 18.7 million kWh, up 57.1% compared with 11.9 million kWh on October 30, 2025.

Solar power plants produced 22.1 million kWh, representing a 27% increase from 17.4 million kWh a year earlier. Wind power generation rose 17.6% to 10 million kWh, compared with 8.5 million kWh in the same period last year.

Block stations generated 2.9 million kWh, up 3.6% from 2.8 million kWh, while small-scale solar panels contributed 0.3 million kWh, an increase of 50% compared with 0.2 million kWh a year earlier.

The figures show year-over-year growth across all listed electricity generation sources, with hydropower recording the fastest growth rate among the major power generation categories.

Uzbekistan is accelerating the modernization of its energy sector as part of efforts to meet rising electricity demand, diversify its energy mix and reduce dependence on natural gas-fired power generation. The country is expanding solar and wind capacity, developing hydropower facilities and attracting foreign investment into large-scale renewable energy projects. Under its long-term energy development plans, Uzbekistan aims to increase renewable energy capacity to 30 gigawatts by 2030, with renewables expected to account for a substantial share of domestic electricity generation.