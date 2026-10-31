Tajikistan, UAE discuss cooperation in international organizations

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Tajikistan and the United Arab Emirates discussed cooperation within international and regional organizations at a meeting in Dushanbe on October 30.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, the discussions were held during a meeting between the country's Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Dushanbe Nasser Huwaiden Al Ketbi.

The meeting was held as Muhriddin received copies of the ambassador's credentials. During the event, the sides exchanged views on priority areas of bilateral cooperation.

They also discussed interaction within international and regional organizations, expressing their readiness to further strengthen bilateral and multilateral ties in areas of mutual interest.

Muhriddin wished the UAE's newly appointed ambassador success in his diplomatic mission.

Tajikistan and the United Arab Emirates maintain diplomatic relations and cooperate in political, economic, and investment spheres. Both countries have expressed interest in expanding bilateral ties and developing mutually beneficial partnerships, including through increased government contacts and business engagement.

Political dialogue remains an important part of relations between the two countries, with regular contacts between government representatives aimed at discussing opportunities for further cooperation, identifying shared priorities, and strengthening the institutional framework of bilateral relations.

Tajikistan and the UAE also engage within international and regional organizations, providing an additional platform for exchanging views and coordinating positions on issues of mutual interest.