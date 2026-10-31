Uzbekistan’s average monthly wages rise 18%

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Uzbekistan’s average monthly nominal accrued wage reached 7.27 million soums (about $606) in January-September 2026, up 18% year over year, according to data from the country’s Statistics Agency. The figures exclude agricultural enterprises and small businesses.

Tashkent recorded the highest average monthly wage, at 12.3 million soums (around $1,026), an increase of 18.3% compared with the same period in 2025. The figure was about 69% above the national average.

Navoi region ranked second, with an average monthly wage of 8.82 million soums (approx. $736), followed by Tashkent region at 6.89 million soums (about $574). Bukhara region recorded an average of 5.84 million soums (around $487), while wages in Samarkand region reached 5.37 million soums (approx. $448).

Qashqadaryo region reported the lowest average monthly wage, at approximately 4.97 million soums (about $414), followed by Surkhandarya region at 4.99 million soums (around $416). Namangan region recorded an average of 5.40 million soums (approx. $450).

In terms of annual growth, Namangan region led the country, with average wages increasing by 20.3%. Jizzakh region followed at 19.8%, while Tashkent region recorded 19.1% growth. Samarkand region posted the slowest increase, at 11.5%.

According to Trend’s calculations, the national average monthly wage increased by approximately 1.11 million soums (about $92.60) compared with the same period last year. Tashkent’s average was about 2.48 times the wage recorded in Qashqadaryo region, highlighting substantial regional differences in nominal earnings.

The longer-term trend also shows sustained wage growth. The national average rose from 3.73 million soums (around $311) in January-September 2022 to 7.27 million soums (approx. $606) in the same period of 2026, an increase of approximately 94.8% over four years.

However, nominal wage growth does not necessarily translate into an equivalent increase in purchasing power. The real improvement in workers’ living standards depends on inflation, while differences in regional economic activity, employment structure and the composition of surveyed businesses may also affect average wage figures.