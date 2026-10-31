Kazakhstan and Singapore aviation authorities sign cooperation statement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan (AAK) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) have signed a Statement of Intent (SOI) to deepen technical cooperation in civil aviation, support growing connectivity, and facilitate increased passenger and cargo traffic between the two countries and their respective regions, according to the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

During the AAK delegation's visit to Singapore, the statement was signed by AAK Chief Executive Officer Michael Daniel and CAAS Director-General Han Kok Juan.

Kazakhstan and Singapore are important aviation hubs in Central Asia and Southeast Asia, respectively, and air connectivity between the two countries has grown significantly in recent years.

Under the SOI, the two authorities will seek to establish a forward-looking strategic partnership covering key areas of civil aviation cooperation, including flight safety and aviation security, sustainable aviation development, innovation and emerging technologies, as well as aviation inspector training and workforce development.

The SOI significantly expands the scope of cooperation, which was previously limited to the delivery of aviation training programs in Kazakhstan under a Cooperation in Training Agreement signed in 2024.

AAK and CAAS will work to formalize the expanded cooperation through a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which is planned to be signed in the first half of 2027 during a visit by CAAS to Kazakhstan.

The MoU will provide an institutional framework for high-level technical cooperation in civil aviation between Kazakhstan and Singapore, including an annual meeting co-chaired by the heads of the two authorities. The meetings will alternate between Kazakhstan and Singapore to review progress and identify opportunities for further cooperation.

"Strengthening cooperation with CAAS is an important step toward further enhancing the professional capabilities of our aviation specialists. We see significant value in exchanging experience and best practices in risk-based oversight, flight safety and aviation security, as well as inspector training. We look forward to developing our existing partnership with CAAS, expanding specialized training and professional development opportunities, and promoting closer cooperation in support of safe, efficient and sustainable civil aviation in Kazakhstan," AAK Chief Executive Officer Michael Daniel said.

In turn, Han Kok Juan noted that signing this Statement of Intent demonstrates the shared commitment of the two civil aviation authorities to deepening technical cooperation, bringing the countries and regions closer together, promoting exchanges between aviation professionals and business representatives, and creating new economic opportunities.

"We look forward to establishing a formal framework for annual meetings that will enable our aviation sectors to develop a lasting partnership," he said.

CAAS responsibilities include overseeing and promoting aviation safety, developing Singapore's aviation hub and industry, providing air navigation services, providing aviation training to develop the industry's human resources, and contributing to the development of international civil aviation.