Kazakhstan’s Tokayev calls for oversight of People's Construction program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has stressed the need for strict oversight of budget spending under the People's Construction (Khalyktyk Kurylys) program.

He made the statement in a post on his official X account.

"I consider it necessary to establish a state commission to oversee the spending of budget funds during the implementation of the People's Construction program, which I announced in my annual address on October 28. The commission will include heads of several relevant government agencies, members of the Kurultai and maslikhats, members of the People's Council, public figures, activists, volunteers and journalists," Tokayev said.

In his annual address, Tokayev said Kazakhstan should become one large construction site and instructed the government to launch large-scale construction of in-demand social, transport and engineering facilities across the country. He noted that the government would prepare an unprecedented infrastructure modernization plan.

About 6.5 trillion tenge (approximately $14.3 billion) will be allocated from the National Fund for this initiative by the end of 2029. Of this amount, 1.5 trillion tenge (approximately $3.3 billion) is to be earmarked for social projects this year and during the first two months of 2027.

At the first stage, around 70 healthcare facilities will be built in the regions, including perinatal centers, hospitals, ambulance stations, children's rehabilitation centers and gyms for children with special needs. In addition, construction will begin on around 50 education, sports and cultural facilities.

Significant funds will also be allocated to housing and utilities projects. Many settlements will be provided with gas and clean drinking water. The government is expected to prepare an initial list of specific projects covering all regions of the country by the end of this year.

"The planned work is aimed at improving citizens' well-being and quality of life. There are no hidden motives here. Therefore, I am confident that no one will object if we call this initiative People's Construction. The People's Construction program will become the largest infrastructure project in the country's history, improving citizens' quality of life and providing a strong impetus to the development of entrepreneurship and the economy as a whole," Tokayev said.