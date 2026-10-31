Kyrgyzstan, EBRD review investment projects across six sectors

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have reviewed the implementation of EBRD-supported investment projects in the water supply, wastewater management, solid waste management, energy, transport, and irrigation sectors.

According to the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan, the joint review of the investment project portfolio was held at the ministry on October 29–30, 2026.

The event brought together representatives of the ministry, the EBRD, relevant government agencies, city administrations, municipal enterprises, and project implementation units, as well as international and local consultants.

On October 29, the discussions focused on projects in water supply, wastewater management, and solid waste management. Participants reviewed the current progress of the projects, the disbursement of funds, construction work, and ways to improve the efficiency of municipal infrastructure management.

On October 30, the participants discussed investment projects in the energy, transport, and irrigation sectors. The review covered achievements, ongoing tasks, and issues requiring joint solutions to ensure the timely implementation of the projects.

Following the review, the participants emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan, the EBRD, government agencies, local self-government bodies, and project teams.

The EBRD is an international financial institution that invests in projects supporting economic development and the private sector in its countries of operation. In Kyrgyzstan, the bank supports projects in various sectors, including municipal infrastructure, energy, transport, and environmental services, providing financing and technical assistance to promote infrastructure development and improve public services.