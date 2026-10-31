AzerEnerji builds first hydropower plant in Gubadli district (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The 5.3-megawatt Eyvazli Hydropower Plant is under construction on the Bargushad River in Azerbaijan's Gubadli district, AzerEnerji said today.

Built by AzerEnerji in line with the president's instructions, the facility will be the first hydropower plant in the district's history.

To ensure a stable water supply to the plant, a head intake structure meeting environmental standards has been built on the Bargushad River. A 5.3-kilometer diversion pipeline has been laid across challenging terrain, and construction of the powerhouse has been completed.

Installation of turbines, generators, and indoor 35-kilovolt and 10-kilovolt switchgear is currently underway. The Eyvazli plant will be equipped with two Francis turbines, and construction and installation work is expected to be completed in the near future.

The plant will be connected to Azerbaijan's unified power grid through the 110-kilovolt Gubadli substation, which AzerEnerji built and commissioned in 2021.

Once operational, the new hydropower plant will make Gubadli another district in Azerbaijan's liberated territories producing green energy from hydropower.

The plant is expected to generate 15.6 million kilowatt-hours of clean energy annually, save 3.5 million cubic meters of natural gas and prevent the emission of 6,400 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.