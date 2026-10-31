Uzbekistan, China’s CSCEC International explore new infrastructure projects

Photo: Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Construction and Housing and Communal Services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Uzbekistan and China State Construction Engineering Corporation International (CSCEC International) have discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in construction, urban development and infrastructure projects, including the use of Chinese engineering expertise and technology in Uzbekistan in Tashkent on Saturday.

According yo the Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Construction and Housing and Communal Services, the issues were discussed during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Construction and Housing and Communal Services Sherzod Khidoyatov and a Chinese delegation led by CSCEC International Chairman Gao Bo.

During the meeting, Khidoyatov highlighted Uzbekistan’s efforts to modernize its construction and urban development sectors, upgrade infrastructure and introduce international best practices.

He emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation with leading Chinese companies in these areas.

The sides exchanged views on developing bilateral cooperation and implementing new projects in areas of mutual interest. Gao Bo noted the company’s participation in various infrastructure projects in Uzbekistan and expressed interest in pursuing additional initiatives based on modern technologies and advanced engineering solutions.

Additionally, the discussions covered opportunities to exchange expertise in architecture and engineering, train young specialists and improve the professional qualifications of workers in the construction industry.

Both sides emphasized the importance of expanding mutually beneficial cooperation, jointly implementing promising projects and strengthening professional training partnerships.

CSCEC International is the international business arm of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), one of China’s largest state-owned construction and engineering groups. The company operates internationally in areas including infrastructure development, building construction, engineering and urban development.