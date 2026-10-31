Kyrgyzstan obtains 300,000 Issyk-Kul trout eggs to replenish fish stock

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Kyrgyzstan has obtained 300,000 Issyk-Kul trout eggs as part of efforts to artificially replenish fish stocks in Lake Issyk-Kul.

According to the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, work is currently underway to artificially fertilize the eggs and place them in specialized incubation equipment.

The work is being carried out by the department’s Regional Acclimatization and Fish Breeding and Reproduction Division (Station) under the approved forecast plan for the artificial reproduction of fish stocks in state fishery water bodies of Kyrgyzstan for 2026–2027. The plan was coordinated with the Institute of Biology of the National Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan.

In accordance with the approved plan, work to preserve and increase fish resources in Lake Issyk-Kul will continue.

Lake Issyk-Kul is one of the largest natural lakes in Central Asia and an important part of Kyrgyzstan’s freshwater ecosystem. Its aquatic resources support local fisheries and contribute to the livelihoods of communities around the lake.

Fish reproduction and stock replenishment are among the measures used to maintain aquatic biodiversity and support sustainable fisheries. Artificial reproduction involves collecting fish eggs, fertilizing them under controlled conditions, and placing them in specialized incubation equipment before the next stages of development.

Kyrgyzstan carries out fish stock reproduction under state programs aimed at preserving aquatic biological resources and supporting the sustainable use of the country’s fishery water bodies.