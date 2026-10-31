Azerbaijani banks’ net foreign assets rise 22.6% year over year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The net foreign assets of Azerbaijani banks reached 32.78 billion manat ($19.28 billion) as of October 1, 2026, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan’s (CBA) monetary survey.

The figure increased by 322.6 million manat ($189.7 million), or nearly 1%, in September, the CBA reported. Compared with October 1, 2025, net foreign assets rose by 6.03 billion manat ($3.5 billion), or 22.6%.

At the end of September 2025, the net foreign assets of Azerbaijani banks stood at 26.75 billion manat ($15.73 billion), compared with 32.78 billion manat ($19.28 billion) at the end of September 2026.

Meanwhile, banks’ net domestic assets totaled 23.22 billion manat ($13.65 billion) as of October 1. This figure increased by 707.6 million manat ($416.2 million), or 3.1%, in September and by 1.98 billion manat ($1.16 billion), or 9.4%, year on year.

As a result, the banking sector’s net foreign assets exceeded its net domestic assets by 9.56 billion manat ($5.62 billion) as of October 1. Net foreign assets were approximately 1.4 times the level of net domestic assets.

According to the monetary survey, net foreign assets grew faster than net domestic assets both month-on-month and year-on-year. The annual growth rate of net foreign assets reached 22.6%, compared with 9.4% for net domestic assets.

Net foreign assets have also increased from the outset of 2026. The figure stood at 26.65 billion manat ($15.67 billion) at the end of January and reached 32.78 billion manat ($19.28 billion) by the end of September, representing an increase of 6.14 billion manat, or approximately 23%.

Net domestic assets also rose over the same period, from 21.54 billion manat ($12.67 billion) at the end of January to 23.22 billion manat ($13.65 billion) at the end of September.

As of the reporting date, 21 banks were operating in Azerbaijan. The banking sector’s total assets amounted to 63.62 billion manat ($37.42 billion), total liabilities stood at 55.78 billion manat ($32.81 billion), and balance-sheet capital reached 7.84 billion manat ($4.61 billion).

In September, total banking-sector assets increased by 1.8%, total liabilities by 1.9%, and balance-sheet capital by 1.1%.

Net foreign assets represent the difference between banks’ foreign assets and foreign liabilities. An increase in this indicator means that foreign assets are growing relative to foreign liabilities.