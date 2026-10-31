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Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 31

Iran News 31 October 2026 09:20 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 31
Photo: Trend News Agency
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Economics Journalist Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 31.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 43 currencies went up, while 3 currencies fell compared to October 29.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,871,664 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,089,186 rials. On October 31, the euro was priced at 2,080,841 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 31

Rial on October 29

1 US dollar

USD

1,871,664

1,867,928

1 British pound

GBP

2,507,465

2,484,633

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2,273,842

2,250,118

1 Swedish króna

SEK

190,354

188,218

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

203,323

201,466

1 Danish krone

DKK

279,542

278,401

1 Indian rupee

INR

19,713

19,607

1 UAE Dirham

AED

509,643

508,626

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

6,014,899

5,997,833

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

673,176

675,326

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,188,497

1,180,431

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

238,581

238,093

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,866,396

4,854,244

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,340,877

1,330,704

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

1,054,576

1,049,910

1 South African rand

ZAR

112,023

112,042

1 Turkish lira

TRY

37,472

37,480

1 Russian ruble

RUB

23,234

23,100

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

514,193

513,167

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

123,434

123,272

1 Syrian pound

SYP

15,339

15,308

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,316,850

1,314,352

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

499,110

498,114

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,977,830

4,967,894

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,464,763

1,456,101

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,508,159

1,505,664

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

56,280

56,218

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

891

890

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,231,480

1,224,847

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

291,140

290,441

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

281,222

280,201

100 Thai baht

THB

5,537,508

5,530,268

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

461,151

458,192

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,402,518

1,389,976

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,639,865

2,634,595

1 euro

EUR

2,089,186

2,080,841

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

412,637

410,314

1 Georgian lari

GEL

721,372

720,152

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

103,124

102,764

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

29,041

28,873

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

635,302

634,810

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

1,100,979

1,098,781

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,938,273

2,920,589

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

203,146

202,746

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

534,917

533,942

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,108

2,106

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,089,186 rials and $1 costs 1,871,664 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,74-2,77 million rials, while one euro is worth 3,06-3,09 million rials.

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