Film "44" sets audience record at cinema screening

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The feature film "44," currently screening in cinemas across Azerbaijan, was met with great audience interest from its very first day, quickly recording a record-breaking number of viewers.

Within 15 days, the film has been watched by 122,000 people, a new record for cinema screenings in the history of Azerbaijani cinema.

Screenings of "44" are consistently sold out, and the number of showtimes has been increased to accommodate the high level of audience interest. It’s projected that the total number of viewers will be even higher, provided that further increases in the number of screenings prove possible.